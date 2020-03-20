Cricket legend Shane Warne has put forth another display of his philanthropic nature after auctioning his Baggy Green cap to raise funds of more than AUS $ 1 million for the Bushfire victims a few months ago.

The former Australia leg-spinner has decided to stop manufacturing gin and start making hand sanitiser in his distillery to make up for the shortage of the alcohol-based solution and “save lives” and help people fight the novel coronavirus pandemic.

So proud of all the team @708gin as this is awesome ! I’m so glad we could do this and help everyone ! Choose helping followers. Love you all ❤️ pic.twitter.com/xuNJoR1Pam — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) March 19, 2020

Instead of making alcohol, Warne’s company, ‘SevenZeroEight Gin’, has started producing “medical grade 70 % alcohol” hand sanitiser on March 17 for two Western Australian hospitals.

“This is a challenging time for Australians and we all need to do what we can to help our healthcare system combat this disease and save lives. I am happy SevenZeroEight has the ability to make this shift and encourage others to do the same,” said Warne in a statement.

The deadly outbreak of the COVID-19 – which has killed over 10,000 people and infected more than 2,45,000 people worldwide – has affected more than 565 people and caused six deaths in Australia.

Like what is happening across the globe, the increasing number of cases has led to a panic in Australian society with people trying to hoard sanitisers and masks, causing a shortage of them.

In India, the number of coronavirus cases has increased to 200 so far. The country has also seen five deaths due to the pandemic with the latest taking place on Friday.

(With PTI inputs)