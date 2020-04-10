For former Australia spinner Shane Warne, the 2005 Ashes stands out as a special series despite Australia losing the series.

In the Ashes 2005, Australia had emerged victorious in the opening Test at Lord’s, but then the side went on to lose the second and fourth Test match. As a result, England had won the series beating Australia 2-1 in the five-match encounter.

Notably, it was Australia’s first series loss in the last 18 years of Ashes history. The Australian juggernaut which had started in the 1989 series was finally put on a halt in the year 2005.

“2005 Ashes series stands out as a special series even though we lost, I played in nine Ashes series and it was the only one I lost. I think the camaraderie, sportsmanship and the skill that was in display caught everyone’s attention,” Warne said in the video posted on Instagram.

“Every Ashes series was special, it was outstanding. Ashes series has always been played in great spirit. We used to have beer in each other’s dressing rooms after the close of play. I think that’s what really stands out in my Ashes memories, those friendships have been made for life,” he added.

Days before, former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting had also picked 2005 Ashes as one of the most enthralling contests that he has been part of.