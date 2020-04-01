Legendary Australian spinner Shane Warne recently picked his greatest India XI and named former India skipper Sourav Ganguly as the captain of the team. Among many other omissions, the biggest was arguably that of VVS Laxman, sheerly because the right-handed batsman had an impeccable record against the Aussies.

Warne picked his greatest Indian XI during an Instagram Live Session and considered only those Indian players for selection against whom he has played in his international career.

Warne picked Virender Sehwag along with Navjot Singh Sidhu as the openers of this particular Indian team.

“I had to pick Navjot Singh Sidhu because he was the best player against spin I have ever played against, all the other spinners I have played with, they have also told me that Siddhu was brilliant against them,” Warne said on Instagram LIVE.

“Dravid became a friend over the years, I got to know him during a stint with Rajasthan Royals, he made plenty of hundreds against us. One of the best knocks was when Hampshire was playing against Kent and Rahul made a terrific hundred,” he added.

“Have said so much about Sachin, there is nothing more to say. He was just a great player, he is number 4,” Warne further said.

“I went for Ganguly because I wanted him to be the captain of my side, that is why VVS Laxman missed out,” he added.

Notably, players like Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni failed to make it to Warne’s team because Warne never played a Test match against them.