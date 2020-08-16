Australian spin legend Shane Warne on Saturday invited Mahendra Singh Dhoni to play for his side London Spirit in The Hundred next year.

Dhoni called time on his illustrious international career on Saturday after which Warne, while in the commentary box for Sky Sports during the ongoing second Test between England and Pakistan, wondered if Dhoni might be interested in playing for the side that he is set to coach in The Hundred next year.

“I’m just wondering if I can get him down to the London Spirit next year for The Hundred. Ok MS, if you would like to continue to play outside of the IPL (Indian Premier League), would you like to come and play for the London Spirit at Lord’s next year in The Hundred?” said Warne.

Pakistan fast bowling great Wasim Akram, who was commentating alongside Warne, then jokingly said that Dhoni might be wondering if the team can afford him.

“Warney if I was MS Dhoni, I would be asking you how much budget do you have,” said Wasim to which Warne replied: “I’ll find the money, MS.”

The Hundred is a cricket tournament that the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) had initially scheduled for the summer of 2020. However, it had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and will now be played in 2021. The tournament features a new format of cricket and Warne is the head coach for the London Spirit men’s team who will play at the Lord’s as their home ground.

Dhoni has announced his retirement from international cricket. However, he has not retired from professional cricket and is set to lead the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL this year in the UAE. Hence, under current circumstances, BCCI rules on Indian male cricketers playing in foreign leagues may not allow Dhoni to participate in ‘The Hundred’.