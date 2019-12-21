Brilliant batting by Shan Masood (135) and Abid Ali (174) helped hosts Pakistan take control in the second and final Test against Sri Lanka at the National Stadium here on Saturday. Pakistan ended the third day at 395/2, taking a healthy 315-run lead with Azhar Ali and Babar Azam batting on 57 and 22 runs respectively.

Resuming the third day at 57/0, the hosts rode their openers Masood and Abid’s scintillating effort as the duo put up a 278-run partnership for the opening wicket.

Lahiru Kumara came with a much-needed breakthrough for the islanders as he packed back a well-settled Masood in the 69th over before he also accounted for the wicket of Ali after Pakistan added 77 runs to their second innings total.

Despite the duo’s departure, Azhar and Babar didn’t let the visiting bowlers make any further inroads as they held the fort for Pakistan, who ended the day on a comfortable note.

Earlier in reply to Pakistan’s paltry 191, Sri Lanka had managed to take a meagre 80-run lead before the hosts came up with a spirited show in their second essay on Saturday.

Brief scores: Pakistan 191 and 395/2 (Abid Ali 174, Shan Masood 165; Lahiru Kumara 2/88) lead by 315 runs vs Sri Lanka 271 all out.