Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al-Hasan feels that the ICC guidelines on ways to resume cricket in the post-COVID-19 world do not give enough clarity on various issues. Thus, the guidelines need further discussions and deliberations before they can be implemented in the match scenario.

As member nations lift some of the restrictions imposed to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Friday issued comprehensive guidelines aimed at finally resuming cricket around the world but also maintaining all the safety protocols.

The measures in the ICC guidelines include the appointment of chief medical officers, a 14-day pre-match training camp in isolation and the use of gloves by umpires while handling the ball.

“Now we are hearing that it (COVID-19 virus) might spread around 12 feet, not just three or six. So does it mean the two batsmen can’t meet at the end of the over?” asked Shakib, who is facing a one year ban for failing to report corrupt approaches.

“They will stand at their ends? Won’t there be any crowd in the stadium? Will the wicketkeeper stand afar? What would happen to close-in fielders? These things require discussions,” he was quoted as saying by ‘Prothom Alo’ newspaper.

“I don’t think they (ICC) will take a chance before they are very sure. Whatever it is, life comes first. I am sure they will think of safety first,” he said.

“I am counting days in two ways. One, when will corona be over, and the other, when will my suspension end. I am going through a tough time. Although there’s no cricket going on anywhere, I know that if it starts tomorrow, I won’t be able to play cricket,” he said.

“When you are restricted about something, whether others talk about it or not, you know yourself about what you are going through,” he added.

