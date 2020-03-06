Mashrafe Mortaza on Thursday revealed that he will step down as the skipper of the Bangladesh ODI team after the conclusion of the ongoing Zimbabwe series. Mortaza’s decision to step down from the role of captain has drawn curtains to one of the most successful phases of Bangladesh’s 50-over cricket.

After the announcement, Mashrafe’s long-time teammate, friend and world-class all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has heaped praises on the medium-pacer labelling him as a symbol of a true leader.

“You epitomize what a true leader and warrior is meant to be. Despite all the obstacles which came your way, you are always encouraging us to believe in ourselves and play with heart and pride. It has been an incredible journey and you have been nothing short of brilliant,” said Shakib in his official social media handle.

“You have always motivated and inspired us with your individual brilliance and guided us as a team, always leading from the front. Thank you for always representing us and our flag with such humility, honor, and dedication,” he added.

“We know that even when you’re not leading us from now, you will always be with us and looking after us. We wish you all the very best for always giving us your very best!” he further said.

Overall under Mortaza, Bangladesh has played 87 ODI matches in which they ended up on the winning side on 49 occasions while losing just 36- an unmatched record in Bangladesh Cricket.

Mortaza is leading his side for the 88th time on Friday against Zimbabwe and would try his best to steer his side to win and take his record to 50 wins as captain.