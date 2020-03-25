In a recent turn of events, Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor is winning the internet over with his answer when asked to choose between Indian cricketing giants MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli.

In an interactive session with his fans on social media, the Kabir Singh star was asked to choose between the former Indian skipper MS Dhoni and the current Indian captain Virat Kohli.

To this, the versatile actor gave a witty reply as he stated: “Mummy or papa? ( Mother or father)”. His answer was enough indication that both played an equally important role in the Indian cricketing setup.

Shahid’s answer is being loved by the netizens. On the workfront, Shahid Kapoor will be seen next in the Hindi remake of Telugu hit Jersey which revolves around the life of a cricketer in late 30s who tries to make a comeback in the national team. The movie stars Mrunal Thakur opposite Shahid.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni are expected to lead IPL franchises Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) if the tournament indeed commences, amid the outbreak Coronavirus pandemic.