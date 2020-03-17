In a recent public statement, Shahid Afridi has embraced the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) decision to postpone the Pakistan Super League (PSL). However, he agreed that it was indeed sad to see the league coming to an end.

“Sad to see the PSL end but health and safety of all concerned is the key, especially those who are travelling back to their homes. Perhaps the decision could have been taken earlier, with regards to the trophy…well the table-topper should be handed the trophy? @MultanSultans,” Afridi tweeted.

Notably, the PCB announced the postponement of the PSL amid the outbreak of the threat caused by the coronavirus outbreak. It has added that the tournament will be rescheduled on a later date.

The call was taken hours before the beginning of the first semi-final between Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi.

“PSL 2020 postponed, to be rescheduled. More details to follow in due course,” PCB tweeted.

It is worth highlighting that both the semi-finals of the tournament were scheduled to be played later on Tuesday while the final was scheduled to be held on Wednesday.