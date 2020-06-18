Former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi, who was diagnosed with COVID-19 last week, has dropped a health update and said that he was recovering well after spending “really tough” first two-three days.

In a latest Facebook video, Afridi has said: “I wanted to make this video as I have been hearing a lot about my health on social media since the past few days. First two-three days were really tough for me but my condition has been improving since then.”

“The biggest difficulty for me is that I am unable to take care of my children and hug them. I miss my children. But it is important to take precautions and maintain distance to keep others safe around you.

“There is no need to panic about this. Till the time you yourself don’t fight a disease, you cannot beat it,” he added while urging people to take precautions.

The former Pakistan skipper further said that he was aware of being at risk of catching the virus due to his charity work which involved extensive travelling.

“I knew I would catch COVID-19 as I was travelling a lot for charity work. Thankfully, it happened late else I would not have been able to help a lot of people,” he said.

“Thank you for all your well wishes. It gives me immense pleasure to know that I have so many people praying for me in Pakistan and outside Pakistan,” he added.

Afridi had been at the forefront of the COVID-19 crisis in Pakistan with his organisation. The Shahid Afridi Foundation (SAF) donated rations, disinfectant soaps, masks, and the other required materials in the poorer community of his country.

The SAF had also joined hands with the Karachi Sports Forum (KSF) to provide ration and cash to the destitute people belonging to the minority community in the country. They distributed ration bags to lower caste and poor Hindu and Christian families.

The former all-rounder had become the third Pakistani cricketer to Test positive for the novel coronavirus after former opener Taufeeq Umar and Zafar Sarfaraz.