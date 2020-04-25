Cautioned by the recent surge in the number of coronavirus cases in Kolkata, Shahbaz Nadeem has cancelled his plan to return to his home in the city for now for the treatment of his sick wife.

Notably, Nadeem’s wife Saman Akhtar was being treated in Kolkata as she is suffering from liver-related ailments. However, because of the COVID-19 forced nationwide lockdown, Nadeem failed to return to Kolkata from his in-laws place in Dhanbad.

The couple are parents to a year old son.

“There’s a lot of cases in Kolkata recently and most of the areas are marked red zone. I think we are safe here (in Dhanbad). We are in touch with the doctors in Kolkata and taking the medicines. She is doing fine now,” the 30-year-old Nadeem told PTI.

It is worth highlighting that Kolkata and Howrah have been designated as COVID-19 “red zones.”

“She needed to undergo a few tests which were not available here in Dhanbad. So we had left for Kolkata but could not make it. Now we are managing from here. We will return after things normalise.”

The Sunrisers Hyderabad spinner is also doing his best to keep himself fit.

“I’m doing some workouts and a bit of running. Being a professional cricketer, I have to carry on training and remain fit,” he said.