Shah Rukh Khan embraces Gautam Gambhir after KKR’s IPL triumph, Rinku and Nitish express mentor’s impact

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) co-owner Shah Rukh Khan celebrated his team’s third title Indian Premier League (IPL) victory at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday and the superstar could not stop himself from showering love on his team members.

After the match, KKR co-owner celebrated with each member of the team and even kissed mentor Gautam Gambhir’s forehead. Gambhir’s return did wonders for KKR this year. Their third title celebrations began at the same ground Chepauk where they lifted thier maiden title in 2012 under the leadership of Gambhir.

The victory in the IPL 2024 final has the KKR camp in a celebratory mood. SRK then hurried to the field in the meanwhile to congratulate his men on their decisive win. He couldn’t resist showing his affection to the Kolkata Knight Riders players. He gave practically all of them hugs and even planted a kiss on Gambhir’s forehead.

Hard-hitting batter Rinku Singh said that he was thrilled with the victory and felt fulfilled because he had won the title with the team that had given him the chance to leave his imprint seven years earlier. Even though his own performances weren’t the finest, his contributions to the team throughout the course of his tenure with them made him a deserving winner.

“Outstanding feeling right now. Dream has come true – I have been here for 7 years and we are so happy. Credit to GG sir. I will finally lift the IPL trophy. It was God’s plan,” Rinku told the broadcasters after the match.

After the match KKR batter Nitish Rana shed light on Gambhir’s fierce determination, recollecting a talk he had with the KKR mentor before the start of the IPL 2024 edition.

“When Gautam Gambhir was signed as our mentor, I had congratulated him on WhatsApp. I wrote a long message to him and he thanked me, but he also said he’ll be the happiest when we’ll lift the trophy at the podium. Today is that day and I’ll remember that message forever,” Rana said.

Talking about the match, KKR scripted an encore to lift their third trophy. The KKR bowlers left the Sunrisers dumbstruck to restrict the free-scoring SRH batting line-up to 113. In reply, KKR chased down in only 10.3 overs with eight wickets in hand.