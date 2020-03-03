Heaping praises on India opener Shafali Verma, Australia pacer Brett Lee said that the teenager has brought a fearless energy to the batting line-up.

“Shafali Verma has been excellent at the top of the order, she’s brought a fearless energy to India’s batting and been brilliant to watch,” said Lee in an ICC column.

16-year-old Shafali has been exceptional with the bat at the ongoing ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in Australia.

In the opening match of the biennial event, the right-handed batter scored 29 runs off 15 balls to give India a blazing start in a match they won by 17 runs. The teenager was once again the cynosure of all eyes against Bangladesh as she smashed a 17-ball 39, including four sixes.

In India’s third match, Shafali scored 46 runs off 34 balls and followed it with a 47 off 34 against Sri Lanka on Saturday.

“You feel she can go even bigger as well — she hasn’t reached 50 yet, which is both exciting for those watching and worrying for the bowlers!” said Lee.

India will take on either South Africa or England in the first semifinal at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday.

“We’ve always known they have some of the best players in the world, but now Harmanpreet Kaur has a team around her that can support the big players, and fill in the gaps when they have an off day,” said the Australian legend.

“They’ll go into the semi-finals full of confidence and it will take an excellent team to stop them from reaching the final,” he added.