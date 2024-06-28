Shafali slams fastest women’s Test double ton as India dominate Day 1 against Proteas

India women’s team’s swashbuckling opening batter Shafali Verma starred on the first day of the one-off Test against South Africa in Chennai by slamming the fastest double century in the history of women’s Test cricket.

The 20-year-old Shafali scored the double ton off just 194 balls, surpassing Australia’s Annabel Sutherland’s previous record of a double ton off 248 balls against the same side earlier this year. Shafali’s remarkable feat makes her only the second Indian woman to slam a double century in the longest format, following in the footsteps of former captain and batting great Mithali Raj, who scored 214 runs off 407 balls in a drawn Test against England at Taunton 22 years ago.

After India elected to bat on a placid track at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, Shafali came up with an exquisite display of masterclass power-hitting, smoking 23 boundaries and eight towering sixes in her knock. She reached the 200-run milestone in style, smashing consecutive sixes off off-spinner Delmi Tucker and then a single to seal her place in the record books.

Shefali eventually departed after being run out for 205 off 197 deliveries following a mix-up with partner Jemimah Rodrigues.

The young right-handed opener narrowly missed on recording the highest individual score by an Indian in women’s Test innings, and fell 38 runs short of breaking the world record. Pakistan’s Kiran Baluch continues to hold the record for most runs in a Test innings, scoring 242 against the West Indies in 2004. Shafali’s 205 is the seventh-highest score in women’s Tests.

Dominating start for India

Shefali along with her opening partner Smriti Mandhana, who also slammed an impressive 149 off 161 balls, provided India a rollicking start with a 292-run opening partnership. Smriti on her part slammed 27 boundaries and a six. With that, the Indian pair recorded the highest opening partnership in women’s Test cricket, too.

Shafali and Mandhana surpassed the 241-run opening stand by Pakistan’s Sajjida Shah and Kiran Baluch against West Indies in Karachi in 2004, the same innings in which Baluch went on to post the highest individual score in women’s Tests.

Jemimah also posted a 94-ball 55 to help India’s nose ahead in the contest before skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (42 batting) and stumper Richa Ghosh (43 not out) ensured India closed the opening day’s play at 525 for 4.

The South Africans employed as many as seven bowlers, out of which Delmi Tucker got two wickets while Nadine de Klerk picked one