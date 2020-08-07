Spanish side Sevilla on Thursday booked their spot in the UEFA Europa League 2019-20 after overpowering an uninspired Roma 2-0. First-half goals from Sergio Reguilon and Youssef En-Nesyr proved enough for Julen Lopetegui’s team.

The first-leg of this Round of 16 tie was cancelled due to the crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, the match was set as a single-leg clash.

UEFA had earlier decided that other than the fixtures which had their first-leg before the pandemic struck, all the remaining matches will be played on neutral soil in Germany in a bio-secure bubble. Teams like Manchester United played their second-leg Round of 16 match at home before traveling to Germany.

From the starting whistle, Sevilla assumed control and pressed Roma into defence. As a result, goalkeeper Pau Lopez had his hands full as Lucas Ocampos headed on target in the seventh minute before Jules Kounde rattled the crossbar following a corner six minutes later.

Sevilla continued on the front foot and their efforts paid off in the 21st minute when Reguilon danced through Roma’s defence to slot home the opener from close range.

Nine minutes later Jesus Navas wasted a good chance to double the advantage as he wasn’t able to keep the ball after trying to round goalkeeper Pau Lopez.

As the match progressed, Roma gained a foothold into the game only to see Sevilla extending their lead just before the break after Ocampos initiated a fast break for En-Nesyri, who tapped home from close range to make it 2-0.

Roma increased the pressure after the break but it was the Spaniards who caused more trouble.

The Italians lacked ideas and focussed on long-range efforts but neither Edin Dzeko nor Henrikh Mkhitaryan was able to score from distance.

Sevilla thought they had extended their lead but Kounde’s goal was ruled offside while Ever Banega came close after hitting the crossbar in the dying minutes of the game.

Roma rounded off their Europa League exit with a straight red card as Gianluca Mancini received his marching orders for violent conduct.

Sevilla will next face Wolves in the Duisburg Arena next Tuesday.

