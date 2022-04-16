Seven Manchester United Legends are set to visit India as part of the United We Play Finale from April 23 onwards.

The seven former Manchester United superstars – Peter Schmeichel, Nemanja Vidic, Mikael Silvestre, Louis Saha, Quinton Fortune, Wes Brown, and Ronny Johnsen – will be taking part in the finale of the second season of United We Play.

It is a pan-India initiative by Manchester United to support young footballers in India by giving them a platform where they can showcase their skills.

The second season of United We Play was launched earlier this year where the United fans got to have virtual interaction with Manchester United legend Dimitar Berbatov, where he spoke about the importance of grassroots development and initiatives like United We Play that encourage young footballers to participate in sports.

The legends will take part in numerous activities and events planned to maximize engagement with club supporters and football fans in India.

In the build-up to their visit, Apollo Tyres will be organizing various contests on social media in which some lucky winners will receive a once-in-a-lifetime chance to meet the legends.

All the 5 shortlisted players during the United We Play finale taking place in Chennai will be given a once in a lifetime opportunity to visit Old Trafford to participate in exciting activities like a matchday experience, a training session with Manchester United Soccer School coaches and legend interactions with subject to travel allowances.

(Inputs from ANI)