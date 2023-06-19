Services retain Youth National Boxing Championships

Service men dominated the ring winning nine of the 11 finals they figured enabling defending champions Services Sports Control Board (SSCB) to retain the team championship at the 6th Youth National Boxing Championships in Gangtok, Sikkim on Monday.

SSCB pugilists finished at the top of the table with 13 medals, including 9 Gold, 2 silver and bronze medals and also claimed team championship trophy with 85 points,.

Rishi (48kg) and Aryan (51kg) started the day’s proceedings for Services with identical 5-0 wins over Bihar’s Rahul and Manipur’s Thokchom Singh respectively to bag the gold medal. The 54kg bantamweight final saw an intensely fought bout between Ashish and Sikkim’s Jayant Dagar. Both the pugilists traded heavy blows on each other in a close encounter that saw the momentum shift every minute. Eventually, Ashish outdid his opponent and secured the favour of the judges to win the bout 4-3.

The other six gold medal winners for Services were Nikhil (57kg), M Hanthoi (60kg), Ankush (67kg), Preet Malik (71kg), Yogesh (75kg) and Ayran (86kg).

Arman (80kg) and Harsh (92kg) were the two silver medallists ,while Krish Kamboj (63.5kg) and Rythm (92+kg) claimed the bronze medals for Services.