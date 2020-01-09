Australia opener David Warner feels that the upcoming three-match ODI series against India which is starting January 14 in Mumbai is going to be a great series.

The southpaw posted a selfie after boarding the plane enroute to India with a message.

“India here we come!! It’s going to be a great three game series. Looking forward to seeing all our Indian fans,” Warner captioned the image on Instagram on Thursday.

In 2019, when the Aussies toured India, they had stunned the Virat Kohli-led side with a 3-2 ODI series win.

Warner carries a great ODI record against India in India as in five innings, the left-hander has amassed 245 runs at an average of 49. Overall in 116 ODIs so far in his career, Warner has 4990 runs under his belt at an average of 45.77, which contains 17 tons and 20 half-centuries.

Australia Test skipper Tim Paine, who led the Aussies to a 3-0 whitewash over New Zealand in their most recent series, said that the return of David Warner into the Australian squad has strengthened the batting.

Notably, the Aussies drubbed Kiwis by 279 runs in the third and final Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground, thus concluding with a 3-0 whitewash.

(Stats and inputs from IANS)