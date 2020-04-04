The 2019-20 season of Serie A won’t resume unless the health conditions in the country allow for it, said the Italian football authorities in an official statement.

With Italy being the worst-hit country by the COVID-19 pandemic, all kinds of professional sports fixtures there have been forced to either postpone or cancel. Italy, which will remain under lockdown till April 13, has seen the highest number of fatalities – over 14 thousand – due to the novel coronavirus.

“The Lega Serie A assembly meeting took place this afternoon, with all 20 clubs present via video conference. The position that emerged from talks between UEFA, ECA and the European Leagues held yesterday was represented at the meeting,” the official statement read.

“With regards to the possible completion of the remaining Serie A and Coppa Italia matches, Lega Serie A will only consider the resumption of sporting activity when health conditions allow it, adhering, as it has always done, to government decrees and taking into primary consideration the

protection of the health of the players and all those involved,” it added.

After the last Serie A matchday on March 9, the officials were eyeing for a comeback in May to complete the rest of the season. There were also reports that clubs like Lazio and Napoli were planning to return to training before Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte banned all football clubs to return to the field.

The English Premier League on Friday also extended the suspension of the 2019-20 season and said it “will only return when it is safe and appropriate to do so”. The Premier League was earlier scheduled to make a return after April 30.