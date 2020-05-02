All the 20 Serie A clubs have reiterated their unanimous desire to complete the 2019-20 season even though the Italian government had hinted that the remaining part of the season could be cancelled amid the ongoing crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

After an emergency Lega Serie A assembly via video of the top-flight clubs took place on Friday, the northern Emilia-Romagna became the first region to open the way for training despite government restrictions to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

“I see an increasingly narrow path for the resumption of the championship. If I were a president of a football club, I would especially think of organising myself to safely resume the next championship which will start at the end of August,” Italian Sports Miniter Vincent Spadafora had told Italian television channel La 7.

“The decisions being taken by other countries, like France yesterday, could push Italy to follow this line too, which would then become a European line,” he added.

The top-flight clubs have repeatedly insisted to resume the season which stands suspended since March 9. The clubs have put forth May 18 as the day to begin training and the weekend of June 13-14 to start playing.

Meanwhile, after the emergency meeting, Serie A president Paolo Dal Pino also stated his desire for a dialogue with the government where all the clubs can place their demands and perspectives.

Friday’s meeting also addressed the problem with the TV rights through which an estimated payment of 340 million euros is due to be paid to the broadcasters Sky, DAZN and IMG, but no resolutions were taken concerning that.

The Italian Football Federation (FIGC) president Gabriele Gravina had earlier said that cancellation would mean “the death of Italian football” and that he would never be ready for the end of the championships. He had estimated a total loss of 800 million Euros in TV rights, sponsorships, ticketing and marketing.