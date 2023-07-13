Dominating the opening day’s proceedings, hosts India claimed five medals – three gold, two silver- in the senior Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships at Gautam Buddha University in Greater Noida.

Komal Kohar and Gyaneshwari Yadav won gold medals in women’s 45kg and 49kg while Mukund Aher, competing in men’s 55kg, also topped the podium.

Former Asian champion Jhilli Dalabehera ( 49kg) and Shrabani Das (55kg) settled for silver medals in the women’s section.

Komal Kohar lifted a total of 154kg (68kg snatch +86kg clean and jerk) for India’s first medal of the day. She was followed on the podium by Sri Lanka’s Srimali Samarakoon Divisekara, who took silver with a total lift of 146kg (61kg+85kg).

Malta’s Kim Camilleri Lagana won bronze with 134kg (58kg+76kg). Only three weightlifters competed in the women’s 45kg senior category. In the 49kg, Gyaneshwari Yadav, who won silver at Junior World Weightlifting Championships last year, registered 176kg (78kg+98kg) for the top spot.

The 2019 Commonwealth champion Jhilli Dalabehera settled for silver with a combined lift of 169kg (75kg + 94kg), followed by Canada’s Alina Ismaguilova, who won bronze with an effort of 160kg (68kg+92kg) in the seven-member field.

Shrabani Das settled for silver in 55kg for a total of 181kg (81kg+100kg) behind Jenly Tegu Wini of the Solomon Islands, who won her third gold medal at the Commonwealth Championships with an effort of 189kg (83kg+106kg).

Later in the day, Mukund Aher dominated the 55kg contest to win the gold medal in both senior as well as junior categories with a total lift of 239kg (106+133).

Only two men competed in the senior category. Md Ashikur Rahman Taj of Bangladesh lifted 92kg in snatch and 105kg in clean and jerk for a total of 207kg and won silver.

A total of nine weightlifters competed in the senior women’s 55kg event. Chloe Parkins of Australia won bronze for hoisting 152kg (66kg+86kg).