Semi-Automated Offside Technology to debut at AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023

Match officials at the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 will be able to enhance their decision-making process with the Semi-Automated Offside Technology (SAOT) system, which will be implemented at all 51 matches of the tournament.

SAOT will be used for the first time at an Asian Football Confederation (AFC) competition, making the AFC the first confederation in the world to use the system at the Continental Men’s national team level.

The introduction of SAOT in the tournament to be played between January 12 and February 10, 2024, in Qatar complements the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system, which will make its full debut following its successful implementation in the quarter-final stage during the 2019 edition in the United Arab Emirates.

“Our Asian match officials are established as among the best in the world, and the landmark debut of the Semi-Automated Offside Technology will only serve to drive them to set higher standards,” AFC President Shaikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa stated.

“The AFC is determined to continue to be leaders in world refereeing, and by embracing the latest technological innovations, along with the full implementation of the Video Assistant Referee system at Asia’s crown jewel, it reinforces the AFC’s vision of providing the ultimate stage for our players, teams, and record cast of match officials to shine.”

The SAOT system has undergone extensive testing in preparation for its implementation at the 2023 AFC Asian Cup in accordance with FIFA standards and norms that have been authorized by the IFAB.

It employs 12 specialized cameras strategically placed on the field of play to track the exact position of the ball and players. The position of the limbs, as well as all other body parts crucial for offside decisions, can be determined specifically.

This technology facilitates accurate and rapid position checks, utilising artificial intelligence. When a player who is perceived to be offside receives the ball, an alert will be sent to the VAR, who can then check the position immediately from the offside lines drawn automatically by the technology.

In each of these cases, the VAR must validate the final judgment before informing the on-field referee. On the field of play, the referee will always make the final decision.

Once the decision-making process is complete, the same data points that were used to determine a player’s position will be generated into a 3D animation that will be shown on the stadium’s giant screens and also provided to TV broadcasters, ensuring transparent insight for fans.