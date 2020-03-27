SEE | Virat Kohli lauds BMC, Taj Hotel’s joint venture to help corona-warriors

The Taj Group of Hotels, that have come to the aid of the people who are fighting the novel coronavirus at the frontline, saw Indian men’s cricket team captain Virat Kohli appreciating their efforts.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in a tweet confirmed its joint venture with the Taj Group to provide complimentary food to patients, doctors, nurses and other healthcare professionals admitted at Mumbai’s government hospitals.

BMC collaborated with Taj Caterers, who are providing complimentary food to those admitted at BMC Hospitals, bringing smiles & saving administrative time. Disinfection being done actively in areas around hospitals, markets, etc.

Kohli, who has been constantly urging the countrymen on his social media platforms to follow the safety guidelines issued by the authority to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, did not miss out on the humanitarian effort of the BMC and Taj Hotels.

Earlier, the 31-year-old Kohli had put up a video in which he was seen appealing to everyone to maintain social distancing and take the nationwide lockdown, that India is in the middle of right now, seriously to overcome the crisis caused by the novel coronavirus.

“Hello, I am Virat Kohli. Today I am speaking to you not as an India player, but as a citizen of the country. What I have seen in the last few days – people moving in groups, not abiding by curfew rules, not following lockdown guidelines – it shows that we are taking the fight very lightly. But this fight is not as easy as it looks or feels,” Kohli said in the video.

“I wish to request everyone to please maintain social distancing and follow it. Also, we should follow the directives given by the government and just for once think how you would feel if due to your negligence someone in your family gets affected by the virus. Please follow the experts as they are working very hard.

“It will only be successful when we follow our duties rather than going out in groups and breaking rules. This for me is an act against the country’s well-being. So now, I along with all of you wish to see things improve and please follow the directives of the government. Jai Hind!,” the Indian skipper added.

Please wake up to the reality and seriousness of the situation and take responsibility. The nation needs our support and honesty.