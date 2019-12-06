As India woke up to the news of the encounter of the four men accused of raping and murdering a veterinary in Hyderabad, opinions seem to have been divided among local people.

While many have criticised the police for taking the law in their hands and not waiting for the judicial process to take its course, the sports fraternity of the country has been showering praises to the Hyderabad Police for their actions.

Among the first to post a reaction was Saina Nehwal, who also happens to be from Hyderabad. Taking to her official Twitter account, she wrote, “Great work #hyderabadpolice ..we salute u.”

2004 Athens Olympics bronze medal winner and former Union Sports Minister, Rajyavardhan Rathore also hailed the Hyderabad Police.

“I congratulate the hyderabad police and the leadership that allows the police to act like police. Let all know this is the country where good will always prevail over evil (Disclaimer for holier than thou- police acted swiftly in self defence) (sic),” Rathore tweeted.

Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh took to his official Twitter handle and praised the police as well. He wrote, “Well done @TelanganaCMO and police for showing this is how it is done ✅ no one should dare doing something like this again in future #makeitsafeindia.”

Indian wrestling duo of Geeta Phogat and Yogeshwar Dutt also spoke on the same line and tweeted praising words for the Hyderabad Police.

हैवानो का एनकाउंटर

However, badminton player Jwala Gutta, a resident of Hyderabad, instead of blindly supporting the encounter chose to join the opposite wagon and asked an “important question”.

She wrote, “Will this stop the future rapists?? And an important question Will every rapist be treated the same way…irrespective of their social standing?!”

While no one from the sports fraternity publicly agreed with her statement, former India cricketer Pragyan Ojha supported her.

According to the police, as a part of the investigation, the four accused were taken to the spot of offence, around 60 km from Hyderabad, to reconstruct the scene of the crime when they allegedly tried to snatch the weapons from the police officers. It led to a cross-fire which eventually killed all the four and injured two policemen.