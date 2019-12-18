At a time when violent protests erupted across the country against the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and got further intensified after the police crackdown in Delhi’s Jamia Milia Islamia University, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly’s daughter Sana Ganguly took to her Instagram to voice her disagreement of the Act.

BCCI President @SGanguly99‘s daughter Sana Ganguly just won my heart by this post. Incredible maturity from an 18 year old. pic.twitter.com/wQN5eyfY6G — Aparna (@chhuti_is) December 17, 2019

Sana posted an excerpt from Khushwant Singh’s novel ‘The End of India’ on her Instagram story feed which read, “Every fascist regime needs communities and groups it can demonize in order to thrive. It starts with one group or two. But it never ends there. A movement built on hate can only sustain itself by continually creating fear and strife.

“Those of us today who feel secure because we are not Muslims or Christians are living in a fool’s paradise. The Sangh is already targeting the Leftist historians and “Westernized” youth. Tomorrow it will turn its hate on women who wear skirts, people who eat meat, drink liquor, watch foreign films, don’t go on annual pilgrimages to temples, use toothpaste instead of danth manjan, prefer allopathic doctors to vaids, kiss or shake hands in greeting instead of shouting ‘Jai Shri Ram’. No one is safe. We must realize this if we hope to keep India alive,” read her Instagram story on Tuesday.

Despite being just 18-year-old, Sana’s display of dissent comes at a time when most of the prominent personalities from the Indian sports fraternity, including her father, have remained quiet against the brutality of the Delhi police’s action.

Former cricketer and much-active social media user Virender Sehwag has also joined the ranks of many and not spoken a word despite being an alumnus of Jamia as students across the country take to the streets demanding a fair probe into the incidents that unfolded at Jamia.