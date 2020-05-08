Indian batsman Rohit Sharma has pretty active on social media in this forced off-season. He has not only been sharing photos for his fans on social media but has also been doing an Instagram live session with other cricketers to share interesting stories from on and off the cricket field to keep fans entertained and urging them to stay at home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In a recent Instagram story, Rohit has now shared a picture of his daughter Samaira sitting near a window and surrounded by her toys.

The Hitman caption the post, “She ain’t bored she got company”. The outbreak of the pandemic has forced all cricketing activities to come to a halt and this has enabled Rohit to catch up on some valuable time with his family.

Had everything gone according to plan, Rohit would have been leading his Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 13th edition of the league. However, the tournament has been suspended indefinitely by the BCCI in view of the pandemic.

Rohit is statistically the most successful captain in the history of the tournament as he has led MI to four title wins in- 2013, 2015, 2017 and 2019.