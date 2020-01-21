Post India’s 2-1 win over Australia in the recently-concluded ODI series, vice-captain Rohit Sharma took a cheeky dig at teammate Yuzvendra Chahal by comparing the lanky leg-spinner’s shirtless picture with Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson.

“Best picture I saw today. India wins the series but someone else takes the headlines. Bravo!!” tweeted Rohit on Monday.

Best picture I saw today. India wins the series but someone else takes the headlines. Bravo!! @yuzi_chahal pic.twitter.com/dN0RXh05q9 — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) January 20, 2020

Chahal also replied saying “The rock” along with a flurry of emojis.

Rohit on Sunday became the third-fastest batsman to reach 9,000 ODI runs during the series-deciding third and final game against Australia in Bengaluru, which the Men in Blue won by 7 wickets.

The right-handed batsman, who became the Man of the Match for scoring 119 runs — his 29th ODI ton, needed four runs to get to the landmark and the senior India opener got to it in the final ball of the first over of India’s innings to sit behind skipper Virat Kohli and South Africa’s AB de Villiers.

Kohli had achieved the feat in 194 innings and he is followed by de Villiers (205 innings). Rohit (216 innings) beat batting greats Sourav Ganguly (228 innings), Sachin Tendulkar (235 innings) and Brian Lara (239 innings) to the feat.

Talking about leggie Chahal, the bowler was in the Indian squad for just-concluded series against Australia, but haven’t got any match to play.