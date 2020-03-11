At the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 tournament, a fan was seen paying tribute to India legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni during the match between Islamabad United and Multan Sultans earlier this week at the Rawalpindi National Stadium.

The fifth edition of the PSL is underway with the current edition being the first one that is being held entirely in Pakistan. During the match between Islamabad United and Multan Sultan, a fan was seen sporting a Pakistani green jersey with Dhoni’s name and the iconic number seven printed on it.

The match, meanwhile, was comfortably won by the Multan Sultans after rain had reduced the contest to a nine-overs-a-side affair. Batting first, Islamabad United posted 91/7 before Multan Sultans chased the target in less than seven overs.

James Vince was the player of the match for his blistering 24-ball knock of 61 runs which came in the winning cause.

Dhoni, on the other hand, is sweating it out at the pre-season camp of Chennai Super Kings. He received hero’s welcome on his return to Chennai last week before attending his first net session with the Yellow Army amid huge fanfare.

The 38-year-old has been a loyal member of the CSK franchise since the inception of the cash-rich league. He has led Chennai to three IPL titles, besides two Champions League titles in 2010 and 2014.

Dhoni has so far played 190 IPL matches (including two editions for Rising Pune Supergiants) and has scored 4,432 runs, including 23 half-centuries.

The former Indian captain, though, has not been a part of the national team’s set-up since India’s shock exit from the semifinal of the ICC World Cup 2019 in England