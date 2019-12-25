The International Cricket Council (ICC) asked fans to pick their favourite captain of the decade and cricket enthusiasts named former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni as their patent choice.

Though some of the fans chose Virat Kohli in Test and Rohit Sharma as their favourite Twenty-20 International (T20I) skipper, Dhoni won the vote unconditionally as the majority of the fans opted for India’s most successful captain who has won all the ICC trophies.

Taking to its official Twitter handle, the international cricket governing body asked, “Tell us who your favourite captain of the decade is. Go”

Dhoni, who has been out of the cricket field since India’s semi-final exit from the ICC World Cup 2019 against New Zealand, gave up the Test captaincy during 2014-25 India’s tour of Australia. The 36-year-old passed the baton of limited-overs in January 2017. Due to the absence of the regular skipper, Dhoni had led Team Indian in a match of the 2018 Asia Cup.

Earlier, on Tuesday Dhoni was named as the captain of Cricket Australia’s ODI team of the decade. He also found a place in Wisden’s ODI team for the last ten years.

Following India’s World Cup defeat in July this year, Dhoni took a two-month sabbatical from cricket. Speculations went wild after it was over, as many suggested he might not make a comeback to the national team again while some remained optimistic for a Dhoni-show again.

However, during an event in Mumbai earlier this month, Dhoni was seen skipping questions on his comeback and said, “Don’t ask me till January.”

A PTI report, meanwhile, suggested that the cricketer will take a call on his future after the 2021 edition of IPL.

“If at all MS will take a call on his future, it will only be after the IPL. You can’t stop speculation as he is such a big player. He is in the best shape possible fitness-wise and has been training hard for the last one month.” the news agency had quoted a source close to Dhoni as saying.