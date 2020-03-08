Chennai Super Kings, who have begun their training their camp in full throttle ahead of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League, welcomed their skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni earlier this week.

The former Indian captain has looked in fine touch as the CSK camp had earlier shared a video of the former Indian captain hitting five sixes on a row. In a latest picture that has come out of the Yellow camp, Dhoni was seen donning the wicketkeeping gloves after a long time.

“I see icy eyes,” said three-time IPL champions in their caption to the image. In his absence from the Indian team, Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul have taken up the wicketkeeping role in the Indian team.

Dhoni last played for India in the semi-final of the 2019 World Cup after which he took a sabbatical from competitive cricket. Though the 38-year-old has given glimpses of his batting practice in the last 4-5 months, it was the first time the cricket world witnessed him doing the glovework.

Dhoni received hero’s welcome on his return to Chennai on Monday before attending his first net session with the Chennai franchise amid huge fanfare.

The World Cup-winning captain has led Chennai to three IPL titles, besides two Champions League titles in 2010 and 2014. He has so far played 190 IPL matches (including two editions for Rising Pune Supergiants) and has scored 4,432 runs, including 23 half-centuries.