SEE | Kevin Pietersen’s heartfelt Hindi tweet about coronavirus goes viral

The extraordinary struggle against the COVID-19 pandemic has brought the human race together irrespective of the differences. At a time when the world has come to an untimely standstill the unity that has surpassed the physical borders is inspiring the people to carry on with their fight.

The novel coronavirus – which has already killed over 10,000 humans and infected over 2,45,000 people worldwide – has severely affected the sporting calendars with all the major events getting postponed or cancelled.

Meanwhile, former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen, who is known for his affection towards India, has shared a heartfelt message in Hindi to inspire Indians in this hard time.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Pietersen wrote, “Namaste India hum sab corona virus ko harane mein ek saath hai , hum sab apne apne sarkar ki baat ka nirdes kare aur ghar me kuch Dino ke liye rahe , yeh samay hai hosiyaar rahene ka .App sabhi ko der sara pyaar (Hello India, we all are together in the fight to defeat corona virus. We all must listen to our government and stay at home for few days. This is the time to be careful. Lots of love).”

