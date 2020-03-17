After the social media handle of the International Cricket Council (ICC) shared a throwback image of former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen, the swashbuckling batsman came up with a witty response.

Notably, the ICC put together two images of Pietersen, one clicked in 2001 while the other captured in 2020.

“2001 – 2020. Cricket time-lapse feat. @KP24.” the pictures were captioned.

Pietersen was quick to respond to the post and came up with a witty reply, comparing himself to red wine- getting better with age and time.

“Red wine,” Pietersen simply wrote on social media.

Red wine 🍷 — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) March 17, 2020

Meanwhile, the entire cricketing world has come to a standstill amid the threat posed by the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus. The virus has claimed over 7,000 lives globally and infected close to 1,75,000 people.

All cricketing activities have been either postponed or cancelled and the Pakistan Super League (PSL) is the latest tournament to be postponed.