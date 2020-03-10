As the country celebrates the festival of colours, the cricket personalities have also taken a day off from the field to spend the day with their loved ones. Among cricketers who chose to celebrate the day of colours, Hardik Pandya and Shikhar Dhawan looked in a festive mood as they shared pictures of them enjoying with their family on social media platforms.

Taking to his official Twitter timeline, Dhawan wrote ‘Holi brings people together. Holi colours happiness’ as the caption of a picture where he was seen celebrating with his wife and son.

Pandya uploaded pictures of him with his fiance Natasha Stankovic and brother Krunal Pandya. He wrote, “Happy holidays from the Pandyas.”

Happy holidays from the Pandyas ❤️ #Holi hai pic.twitter.com/0IpJ5Ippjf — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) March 10, 2020

Yesteryear cricketers Harbhajan Singh and Gautam Gambhir also took to Twitter to share their moments of happiness. Harbhajan posted a picture of his family and wrote, “Happy Holi Everyone.”

Happy Holi Everyone 🙏 pic.twitter.com/JcJxwJpyZP — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) March 10, 2020

Gambhir, meanwhile, decided to make the occasion special as he was seen celebrating with a bunch of children.

कोई घर उजड़े.. उदासी मेरे घर भी आती है..

इन सबका हल एक मोहब्बत ही नज़र आती है ! इनको देख कर मुस्कुरा लेता हुँ, ये हंसते है तो त्योहार मना लेता हुँ ! आप सभी को होली की प्यार भरी शुभकामनाएँ ! Big Love to Martyr’s Children💕Thank You GGF 🙏🏻 Happy Holi! pic.twitter.com/9RSix9ROK8 — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) March 10, 2020

Wishing everyone a joyful and a safe Holi. May the festivities bring a lot of colors to your life. 😇 #HappyHoli — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 10, 2020

Meanwhile, the Indian cricket team are scheduled to play South Africa in a three-match ODI series between March 12 and 19 before the 13th edition of IPL kicks off on March 29.

In what will be a repeat of last year’s final, the IPL 2020 opener will see defending champions Mumbai Indians hosting their arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings at the iconic Wankhede Stadium.