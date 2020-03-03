Hardik Pandya returned to competitive cricket post recovering from a back injury as he featured in the 16th DY Patil T20 Cup at the DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai. The India and Mumbai Indians all-rounder scored a quickfire 38 off 25 deliveries for Reliance 1 against Bank of Baroda and later shared pictures of his return to the game.

“So good to be back out there on the field where I belong. Your support keeps me going,” Pandya captioned the pictures on Instagram.

Pandya stole the show both with the bat and ball. He first shone with the bat before picking three wickets for 26 runs as Reliance 1 won the match by 25 runs.

Along with him, Bhuvaneshwar Kumar and Shikhar Dhawan also made returns to competitive cricket in the same tournament. Pandya’s fellow cricketers Shreyas Iyer and Suryakumar Yadav also praised his comeback as they left a comment on his Instagram post.

Pandya fans will hope to seem him play for the national team as soon as possible and entertain them in the cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL) which starts later this month.