Football talisman and star Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo on Tuesday uploaded a picture of his on social media showcasing a new hairstyle.

View this post on Instagram Approved ? 🤔 A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on May 26, 2020 at 9:48am PDT

Ronaldo last week resumed training in Turin as football clubs in Italy look to get the players geared up before resuming the sport in the country.

The Portuguese striker returned to Italy earlier this month after practicing self-isolation with his family in his hometown Madeira in Portugal.

After returning to Italy on May 5, he was under mandatory two-week quarantine and has finally reported for training on Tuesday last week.

All football in Italy has been suspended since March as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic which has so far claimed more than 32 thousand lives in the country and has affected 2.29 lakh, as per the data obtained from Worldometer

The organisers are now looking at mid-June as a possible return date for Serie A, Italy’s top-tier football league.

Meanwhile, the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) announced last week that all the competitions registered under its name, including the Serie A, will remain suspended until June 14 after the Italian government postponed all the sporting events in the country till then.

The FIGC has also set the date of commencement for the 2020-21 season as September 1, adding that the current Serie A season will have to be completed by August 20.

(With inputs from IANS)