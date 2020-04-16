The whole world is under lockdown due to the COVID-19 scare. As a result, all the sporting events are also on a halt at present with the sports personalities using the time to carry out their co-curricular activities.

Meanwhile, Juventus star forward Cristiano Ronaldo has taken a new challenge. The 35-year-old has resumed his studies.

“Always challenge yourself! For me it’s time to study,” wrote Ronaldo on Twitter.

Always challenge yourself! 👌For me it’s time to study 🤓 pic.twitter.com/n2ZIUhGa5d — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) April 15, 2020

With the world fighting the pandemic Coronavirus, Ronaldo on April 11 has urged everyone to unite and support each other in this “very difficult moment”.

The Portuguese took to Twitter to send his message to the people, asking them to play their part.

“In this very difficult moment for our world it is important we unite and support each other. Let’s all do what we can to help. #beyondthemask #nevergiveup,” the striker had said in his post.

Notably, the Serie A competition where Ronaldo plays for his current club Juventus has been suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak. All the players of the team were quarantined after Blaise Matuidi, Daniele Rugani and Paolo Dybala tested positive for COVID-19. However, Matuidi and Rugani have recovered from the virus.

Despite the ongoing lockdown across the globe caused by the pandemic, Ronaldo is keeping himself fit with tough workout regimes. The Portuguese, who is known for his great fitness level, has been maintaining his right shape inside his seven-story mansion.

It is worth noting that Ronaldo is set to become the first footballer and the third sports person overall to cross career earnings over 1 billion US dollars despite a huge 3.8 million Euro wage cut from his current employers Juventus.