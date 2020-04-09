Former Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo on Wednesday poked fun at current Manchester United sensation Bruno Fernandes over his attempt at an abs workout challenge on Instagram.

Due to the ongoing lockdown across the globe caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, football and all other sports fixtures have come into a standstill. But the athletes have been provided with tough workout regimes to keep themselves match fit.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo, who is known for his great fitness levels, has been maintaining his right shape inside his seven-story mansion.

However, the Juventus star did not seem to enjoy much of his workouts alone as he issued a ‘core crusher’ challenge over the weekend to see who could break his record of 142 reps in 45 seconds.

His Portugal teammate Fernandes took up the challenge but fell well short of Ronaldo’s mark as he managed 117 reps in the time limit.

Sharing a video of him taking the challenge on Instagram, Fernandes wrote, “#NikeLivingRoomCup – Week One. 117 Abs in 45 seconds. Not bad for a Sunday…”

Ronaldo the fitness freak, though, took the opportunity to have a fun with the 25-year-old and asked him to train his arms, suggesting that it was no mean task to reach his level of fitness.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner shared Fernandes’ video on his own story and replied, “Train your arms instead!”