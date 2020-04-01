Cricket South Africa has on Tuesday revealed its four-point strategy against the pandemic Coronavirus.

“We have a four-way strategy in terms of the Coronavirus and the first one is to make sure everybody is safe. I think we saw that implemented even before the lockdown (when the season was effectively ended by a 60-day termination of cricket),” said CSA Acting Chief Executive Dr Jacques Faul.

“The second one is to use the voices of our stars to send out a coordinated message and we’ve seen that so far with some of our campaigns,” he added.

Faul feels that the world could never be the same again.

“The third one is to stay in contact with all our stakeholders so we can work out how they have been affected by the current situation and how it has affected us. We’ve been in touch with them and both parties have been engaging each other and we still are and will be in the coming weeks,” he said.

“And the fourth one relates to planning. To see how Covid-19 has impacted on us and how it will impact our finances. The world will never be the same again after this,” said the Acting Chief Executive.

The virus has so far claimed more than 42,000 lives and has affected over 850,000 as per the Worldometer. Faul believes that one’s health should be the priority at such a point in time.

“Health is the most important thing at this point in time,” said Faul.

“The well-being of your loved ones.

“In this context you really feel for the poor. In our world, sport is the most important thing and it does feed a lot of people, but to be honest, the world has greater challenges at the moment,” he added.