From batting legend Sir Vivian Richards to acting legend Amith Bachchan, everybody was in awe of Virat Kohli’s masterclass in the first Twenty-20 International (T20I) against West Indies as he led India to win after a record-breaking chase in Hyderabad on Friday.

The Indian skipper had everyone on their feet at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium with his unbeaten knock of 94 which came in just 50 deliveries and helped India chase the winning total of 208, their highest ever run-chase in the history of T20I.

Sir Vivian Richards, whom Kohli considers one of his idols, was among the first group of people who hailed the Indian batsman’s innings. Taking to his official Twitter account, Richards wrote, “Amazing. Just amazing.”

Former Indian cricketers, Mohammed Kaif, Virender Sehwag and VVS Laxman were also equally excited to see the Indian maestro pull off another successful chase.

The Virat Story again. Interesting to see the aggression today, reminded of a younger Kohli. Wonderful run chase with great contribution from Rahul and a great win for India #INDvsWI pic.twitter.com/GyBqbd6Ecz — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) December 6, 2019

Inka time nahi, #ViratKohli ka yeh daur hai. Highest successful run chase for Team India and what a way to do it. Good contributions from KL Rahul and a good cameo from Pant. #IndvsWI pic.twitter.com/k0psdLQq64 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 6, 2019

India’s highest chase in T20 internationals .A masterclass from Virat Kohli , made to look so easy and finishing the job. Grwat contribution from KL Rahul in setting the platform. Congratulations Team India #INDvsWI pic.twitter.com/YHZP0rzuTC — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) December 6, 2019

Test specialist Ravichandran Ashwin was also awestruck after witnessing the brilliance of Kohli. The right-arm spinner called the innings “extraterrestrial”.

However, among the many congratulatory messages that Kohli received, one that stood out was from the living legend of Indian cinema Amitabh Bachchan.

Choosing a dialogue from his famous movie Amar Akbar Anthony, Senior Bachchan tweeted in Hindi, “Yaar, how many times I have told you this, don’t tease Virat, but you did not listen to me, now see he gave you a perfect response, look at West Indies’ face, how much he rattled them (with due respects to Anthony Bhai , of AAA).”

यार कितनी बार बोला मई तेरे को .. की Virat को मत छेड़ , मत छेड़ , मत छेड़ …

पन सुनताइच किधर है तुम …

अभी पर्ची लिख के दे दिया ना हाथ में !!!!

😜👏🤪

देख देख .. WI का चेहरा देख ; कितना मारा उसको , कितना मारा !!

( with due respects to Anthony bhai , of AAA ) pic.twitter.com/BypjyHdA86 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 6, 2019

Even Kohli could not stop but admire the special word as he commented under the Tweet saying, “Haha love the dialogue Sir. You’re always an inspiration.”

Haha love the dialogue Sir. You’re always an inspiration. 🙌🏼 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) December 7, 2019

After finding it hard to time the ball properly which led to a slow start for him, Kohli accelerated his gears in the second half of his innings to put on display a typical chasing performance that the cricket world associates with the 31-year-old.

He hanged in with KL Rahul and shared a 100-run partnership with for the first wicket, before sending the Windies bowlers all over the park to lead India to a memorable victory.