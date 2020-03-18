With the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) office closed and all their employees asked to work from their respective homes in view of the health threat posed by the outbreak of the COVID-19, Board President Sourav Ganguly has got a rare “free” evening.

“Amids all the corona virus scare .. happy to sit in the lounge at 5pm .. free… can’t remember when I did last ..” Ganguly captioned in an Instagram selfie.

Notably, the BCCI had earlier asked its employees to work from home as a precautionary measure. Following its footsteps, the Maharashtra Cricket Associaton (MCA), as well as the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB), closed their offices.

The coronavirus pandemic has infected over 150 people in India.

Earlier the BCCI boss had suggested that the IPL 2020 would be a truncated affair, keeping in mind the safety of the players as well as the fans and spectators.

“If it happens, it has to be truncated because if it starts on April 15, then anyway 15 days are gone. How truncated, how many games, I can’t tell at the moment,” he told reporters as quoted by IANS.

“Allow us a week and then we will figure out how things go around in the world and decide,” he added.

“We will reassess the situation every week. We will (coordinate) with the (authorities) and work around,” he further stated.