Indian skipper Virat Kohli and his wife actress Anushka Sharma have been quite active on social media while they are isolating themselves amid the coronavirus lockdown in the country.

After urging fans to remain in their homes amid the global health emergency and donating to the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund, the star couple is now seen spending some quality time with their pet dog in a lovely picture. The photo has been shared by Anushka on her Instagram profile.

The NH-10 star also took the opportunity to list down the positives of the 21-day lockdown enforced on the country by the central government, in a bid to fight the spread of the virus.

“Every dark cloud had a silver lining. And this time, while it may seem like the worst time and in so many ways it actually is, has also forcefully made us all stop and deal with things we might have been running away from because either we were ‘busy’ or it was convenient to say we were ‘busy’,” Anushka captioned the Instagram post.

“If this time is respected for what it is, it will enable more light to shine through. This time has also made us all realise what’s truly important. For me just having food, water and a roof over my head and the good health of my family seems MOST important. Everything else is a bonus that I bow my head in gratitude for,” she added.

“But, that which we call ‘basic’ is not so basic for everyone after looking at all the people who struggle for just those few things. My prayers with them and their families. May everyone be safe and secure,” Anushka added in her long post.

On Monday, the actor-cricketer duo had pledged their support in India’s fight against COVID-19.