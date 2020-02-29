Virat Kohli, who is enduring one of the toughest time as a batsman in the ongoing tour of New Zealand, did no good to revive his fate as he was dismissed cheaply once again in India’s first innings against New Zealand in the second Test.

The Indian skipper was shown the way of the pavilion by veteran Kiwi bowler Tim Southee as he trapped the touring batsmen plumb in front for an LBW, confirmed by a DRS as well.

With a series of low scores on his, it seems the Indian fans are now losing their patience to wait for Kohli’s willow to talk again. Many angry fans took to Twitter and criticised him for his poor form and wasting a DRS as well.

Captain kohli gone for 3 (15)

Wasted a review too#NZvIND pic.twitter.com/kdDcccztue — sмιℓεү ααүυsн 🇮🇳 (@TheAayush07) February 29, 2020

Even Boult looks amused when Kohli took that review. pic.twitter.com/gi52toH5NJ — Varun (@wizardrincewind) February 29, 2020

With the struggling score 80-2 on the board, Kohli joined Cheteshwar Pujara, only to last 15 balls and score 3 runs. What made his dismissal worse for India was that Kohli used the single DRS that was left for the team after Mayank Agarwal had wasted the other one.

India were dismissed for 242 in their first innings on Saturday as New Zealand bowlers dominated the touring batsmen thoroughly. Opener Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara and Hanuma Vihari, with scores of 54, 54 and 55 respectively, provided the required respite and helped the tourists post a respectable score.