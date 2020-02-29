Virat Kohli, who is enduring one of the toughest time as a batsman in the ongoing tour of New Zealand, did no good to revive his fate as he was dismissed cheaply once again in India’s first innings against New Zealand in the second Test.
The Indian skipper was shown the way of the pavilion by veteran Kiwi bowler Tim Southee as he trapped the touring batsmen plumb in front for an LBW, confirmed by a DRS as well.
With a series of low scores on his, it seems the Indian fans are now losing their patience to wait for Kohli’s willow to talk again. Many angry fans took to Twitter and criticised him for his poor form and wasting a DRS as well.
Captain kohli gone for 3 (15)
Wasted a review too
Selfish Kohli always does this 😑
Even Boult looks amused when Kohli took that review.
Even when he took the review he knew he is taking it for a loosing cause 😂
Virat Kohli has now used DRS on 13 occasions in Tests after being given out LBW. Only two of them have been successful.
This is the 10th time Southee dismissed Kohli in Intl cricket, most by any bowler
Cricket is a team sport. But not for Virat Kohli. Clearly put himself ahead of the team, yet again.
2/13 (15%) successful reviews against LBW decisions in tests.
7 more wickets left, last review and wasting it on such a straightforward LBW is unforgivable.
Virat kohli was totally out then why he wasted review? Kohli DRS reviews (as batsman) in Tests since 2016
14 referrals
Nine stuck down
Three umpire's calls
Two overturned
Last successful review: vs SL, Kolkata, 2017/18 (Umpire: Joel Wilson)
Why would u waste a review for ur satisfaction? Right
Dead plumb it is 🤮
Virat Kohli 🙏
With the struggling score 80-2 on the board, Kohli joined Cheteshwar Pujara, only to last 15 balls and score 3 runs. What made his dismissal worse for India was that Kohli used the single DRS that was left for the team after Mayank Agarwal had wasted the other one.
India were dismissed for 242 in their first innings on Saturday as New Zealand bowlers dominated the touring batsmen thoroughly. Opener Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara and Hanuma Vihari, with scores of 54, 54 and 55 respectively, provided the required respite and helped the tourists post a respectable score.