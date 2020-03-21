Former Scotland off-spinner Majid Haq on Wednesday announced that he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus and is currently undergoing treatment.

Majid, who is of Pakistani descent and represented Scotland in 54 One Day Internationals (ODI) and 24 Twenty-20 Internationals (T20I), informed that he was being treated at Royal Alexandra Hospital in the Paisley area of Glasgow.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, the 37-year-old wrote, “Looking forward to potentially getting back home today after testing positive with coronavirus. Staff at the RAH in Paisley have been good to me and thank you to everyone who has sent me messages of support. Insha Allah the panther will be back to full health soon.”

Majid made his debut for Scotland in 2006 against Bangladesh. He played his last international match in 2015 against the same opponent.

Meanwhile, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has killed more than 11,400 people and affected over 2,76,400 people worldwide, major sporting events have come to a standstill.

Following the footsteps of the other boards, both Cricket Scotland and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) have announced that recreational cricket would be suspended indefinitely amid the deadly outbreak of the coronavirus.

ECB has also announced that no professional cricket will take place in England and Wales till May 28 in the wake of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.