Chelsea forward Tammy Abraham said that he missed being on the field and reflected on the highlights of his first English Premier League season that stands suspended due to the crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking about his debut season, Abraham said that it was everything he asked for and said his hat-trick against Wolves, goal against Arsenal and his first international strike for England were the best moments from this season.

“I’ve had a few highlights,” he said as quoted on the official website of Chelsea. “I scored my first goal for England, my first Premier League hat-trick and I scored against Arsenal. That’s my biggest highlight because my family grew up being massive Arsenal fans and to score against Arsenal is a dream come true for me.

“I couldn’t have asked for a better start to my Chelsea career. I have to give credit to my team-mates and obviously the manager, who has shown massive belief in me as well.

“I miss football,’ he continued. ‘I just miss scoring goals, seeing the fans and being with my team-mates, having a smile on my face. If it’s safe to do so, I want to finish the job. If not, then we go into the next season,” the 22-year-old said.

Abraham, who returned to the Stamford Bridge after spending three years on loan at Aston Villa, Swansea City and Bristol City, emerged as the main striker in Frank Lampard’s young Blues brigade when they were banned from making any new signing at the start of the season.

He has created an impressive tally of 15 goals in 34 appearances for Chelsea this season. His 13 Premier League strikes this season had made him the joint sixth-highest scorer before football was suspended across the United Kingdom.