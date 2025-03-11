Sanjay Singh set to gain full control of WFI as sports ministry revokes suspension

The Ministry of Sports on Tuesday revoked the suspension of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), restoring its recognition as the National Sports Federation (NSF) for wrestling.

“…In view of the findings of the Spot Verification Committee, the compliance measures undertaken by the WFI, and in the larger interest of Indian sports and athletes, the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports hereby revokes the suspension of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) issued vide order of even number dated 24.12.2023 and restores its recognition as the National Sports Federation (NSF) for wrestling with immediate effect…,” the ministry stated in its order.

However, the ministry directed the wrestling federation that it “must revert the amendments carried out during the suspension period and have a balance of power among the designated office bearers and provide checks and balances in the decision-making process, and this process should be completed in 4 weeks.”

“Any person who is not elected as an office bearer, as also the suspended/terminated salaried officials of the WFI must remain completely disassociated from the Federation and its affiliate units,” it added.

On December 24, 2023, the ministry had suspended the WFI over governance issues and concerns raised by wrestlers.

The move effectively hands over the reins of the WFI to Sanjay Singh, a close associate of BJP leader Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who has been accused of sexual harassment by several wrestlers.

A close aide of Brij Bhushan Sharan, Sanjay Singh was elected as WFI president in 2023. His election triggered a massive row after Brij Bushan celebrated it and made the infamous “dabdaba to hai, dabdaba to rahega” remarks.

Prominent wrestlers, including Olympic medalist Sakshi Malik, had objected to his remarks and protested against Sanjay Singh’s election as WFI chief, alleging that his election signals a continuation of Brij Bhushan’s influence over the federation.

Meanwhile, reacting to the revocation, Brij Bushan Singh said the intentions of the “conspirators” were not fulfilled.

“This struggle lasted for about 26 months, and today the Wrestling Federation has been reinstated by the government. Therefore, we want to thank the government and the Sports Minister. If anyone has suffered due to this, it is the players and junior players… The conspirators who were involved in this, their intentions were not fulfilled. We will only say that the federation should conduct all the wrestling tournaments that used to happen earlier…,” he said.