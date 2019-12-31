Cricketer-turned-commentator Sanjay Manjrekar has apologised for his comment on fellow commentator Harsha Bhogle during India vs Bangladesh second Test match, which was also India’s first with the pink ball.

Meanwhile, Manjrekar also admitted that 2019 has been the worst year for him as an analyst and as a commentator.

Manjrekar, who is always in the critics’ radar for his words, was recently involved in an on-air spat with Harsha over reviewing India’s first pink-ball Test in Kolkata last month.

During the match, Harsha suggested that a post-mortem needs to be done of India’s first-ever Pink ball Test and players should be asked for their opinion on the visibility of the ball.

However, Manjrekar replied there was no issue with the visibility of the ball and he knows it because, he has played international cricket, unlike Bhogle.

“This has been the worst year for me as an analyst and as a commentator. One thing I pride myself on is professionalism and with that particular comment, it was me losing control and I was unprofessional, I was wrong and it is something that I regret. It was wrong of me and it is what really bothers me I let my emotions get the better of me. Mostly being unprofessional and to an extent indecent as well,” Manjrekar said on Espncricinfo’s podcast.

“The first thing I did was to apologise to the producer that I was working with because it was wrong,” he added.