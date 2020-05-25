Ace Indian tennis star Sania Mirza has extended greeting on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr to her fans on Monday. She was also quick to add an important suggestion along on how to celebrate the festival amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Urging all her fans and followers to celebrate Eid by staying at their respective homes, Saina wrote on Twitter: “I am staying home this Eid WITH and FOR my loved ones… please do the same. Eid Mubarak.”

Sania then shared a series of tweets that included a picture of herself with son Izhaan as she wished “for a better world”.

“Eid vibes #MyIzzy,” Sania captioned the picture.

“This Eid, It just doesn’t feel the same for countless reasons! This Eid lets think a little more about the needy, a little more about the less fortunate, a little more about the ones fighting for their lives and about the ones that have lost their lives due to a pandemic,” she said in a separate tweet.

“Plane crash or anything else. Pray for them and their families. This Eid, pray for humanity, pray for health, for peace, for less hate and much more love, for togetherness and for a world where we aren’t scared to hug each other without wondering if we would make each other sick…

"This eid, there is a lot to be thankful and grateful for. This eid, let's all come together while staying apart and wish for a better world and mercy from our creator in these hard times that the world is going through", the 33-year-old added.

The coronavirus pandemic has brought the entire world to a standstill and the sporting arena is no exception. Recently, Bundesliga became the first high-profile sporting event to resume after a 65 day period without any sporting action.

Gradually, other leagues and sports are eyeing resumption as governments have realised that COVID-19 is here to stay and sport, like all other businesses, needs to make peace with it and find a way to co-exist with it.