Wrestler Satyawart Kadian floored his Pakistani opponent Tabiyar Khan to clinch the gold medal at the 13th South Asian Games in Kathmandu, Nepal on Saturday.

Apart from Kadian, Sumit Malik, Gurshanpreet Kaur and Sarita Mor also finished at the top of the podium as India bagged four gold medals on the second day. India so far have won a total of eight gold medals, including four on the first day, with the wrestling event starting on Dec 6.

Commonwealth Games silver medallist Kadian lived up to the expectations as he showcased excellent skills during his 10-1 victory against Tabiyar. Starting aggressively, Kadian scored six consecutive points in the first minute of the bout and built pressure on his opponent.

Another highlight of the day was Punjab’s Gursharanpreet. Taking part in her first international competition after seven years, the current national champion registered a convincing 10-0 win over her opponent in the women’s 76kg category.

Sumit (men’s freestyle 125kg) and Sarita (women’s 57kg) finished at the top of the podium following their comfortable 8-2 and 10-1 wins respectively in the final round.

Earlier on Day 1, Sheetal Tomar (50kg), Pinki (57kg), Amit Kumar (65kg) and Rahul Kumar (57kg) had already won gold medals for India.