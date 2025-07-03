Sad to think this is only way India are going to win: Alyssa Healy on over-dependence on Bumrah

India’s decision to rest Jasprit Bumrah for the second Test, especially after a stinging defeat in the series opener, has raised eyebrows across the cricketing world. Among those critical of the move is Australia women’s captain Alyssa Healy, who voiced her disappointment over the perception that Bumrah is India’s only major weapon in the longest format.

“I find that sad that that’s what we talk about,” said Healy on the Willow Talk podcast, highlighting how India had multiple standout performances in the first Test — including five centuries and Bumrah’s five-wicket haul — but still ended up on the losing side, whereas England, with fewer individual highlights, emerged victorious.

Advertisement

“We feel like that’s the only way India are going to win the game and I feel that is a really sad way to look at it because they had five hundreds in that game, one guy got a fifer. England had one guy make a hundred and a couple of partnerships won the game,” said Healy. “England won because the team played well, India individually played really well.”

Advertisement

Despite India having a mixed outing on Day 1 of the second Test at Headingley, the visitors found stability through a crucial partnership between captain Shubman Gill and seasoned all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. The duo built on their momentum on Day 2, guiding India past the 400-run mark. Their 203-run stand, made in 279 deliveries, came to an end when Jadeja was dismissed for 89 off 137 balls right before the lunch break.

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri was also forthright in his criticism of Bumrah’s omission, expressing his views during the broadcast after the toss on Day 1.

“This is a very important match, they’ve had a week off. I’m little surprised Bumrah is not playing this game. It should be taken out of the player’s hand. It should be the captain and the head coach that should decide who should be playing the 11.”

“This is an important game in the context of the series, he should be playing this game more than anything else. Lord’s can come later. This is the important game where you have to counter-punch almost straightaway,” said Shastri, who had coached India to two historic Test series wins in Australia.

“Play this one. Make it 1-1 and then give him the option: you want to rest at Lord’s, rest at Lord’s. You think he’ll rest at Lord’s? No chance if you win this,” he added.