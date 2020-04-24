Wishing legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar on his 47th birthday, India skipper Virat Kohli said that the veteran’s passion for the game of cricket has inspired many.

“Happy birthday to the man whose passion for the game of cricket has inspired many. Wishing you an amazing year ahead paaji,” said Kohli on Twitter.

— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) April 24, 2020

As per reports, Tendulkar is not going to celebrate his birthday due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis and he wants to stand in solidarity with all the corona warriors who are fighting the deadly virus at the forefront.

The only Indian sportsperson to be given the Bharat Ratna honour, Tendulkar, has scored 34,357 international runs across all the three formats – 18,426 in ODIs and 15,921 in Tests. Apart from this, he is the only batsman to score 100 international centuries (51 Tests and 49 ODIs).

Meanwhile, Kohli himself is one of the modern greats. His records, especially in the white-ball format, are staggering. The classy right-hander averages above 50 in all forms of international cricket.

In Tests, Kohli has scored 7240 runs at an average of 53.62, and in ODIs, he has scored 11867 runs at an average of almost 60. In the shortest format, he has played 82 matches in which he has scored 2794 runs. The Delhi born cricketer has scored 43 ODI centuries and 27 in the longest format of the game.